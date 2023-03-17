Kiss TV Closed Less Than A Year After Relaunch

Radio Africa Group has shut down Kiss TV citing a lack of capacity to generate revenue.

The TV station was relaunched in May 2022 with the hope of turning around its fortunes.

In an internal memo, Chief Operations Officer Martin Khafafa told the employees that the station would be closed effective today (Friday).

“As you are aware, our TV department has been unable to generate any revenue despite efforts by everyone involved to turn the station around,” Khafafa said.

“Consequently, we will be shutting down the station today. All affected staff will be duly informed on the handover process by the HR team.”

In 2013, the TV station sacked 27 employees, saying it was loss making venture.

Then, CEO Patrick Quarcoo said the station had been making a Sh10 million loss every month since March of that year.

