Kisii Witchcraft Saga: Minor, One Other Suspect Arrested for Murder of 4 Elderly Women

Yesterday, there were circulations of clips capturing an incident in Kisii where four elderly women were set on fire for allegedly engaging in witchcraft.

The incident happened in Marani, Kitutu Chace North, Kisii County with the women identified as Jemima Mironga, 60, Agnes Ototo, 57, Sigara Onkware, 62 and Sindege Mayaka, 85.

Although it’s unclear the circumstances that led to the same, reports reveal that the women were accused of practicing black magic in the community by causing harm to the people.

Apparently, there have existed scenarios where unexplained deaths have happened with the elderly women, said to have had a hand in them.

In one of the revelations, a form two student in one of the local schools was reportedly bewitched and upon regaining his speech, he placed the four elderly women at the center of his predicament.

Kahawa Tungu can however not authenticate the claims.

In a new development, a minor and one other suspect identified as Amos Nyakundi Ondieki have been arrested in connection to the murders.

The DCI through a multi-agency team flashed them out of their hideout saying they are part of the gang that participated in the killing of the elderly women.

“Two prime suspects believed to be involved in the cruel murder of elderly persons in Kisii County over the weekend have been nabbed by the police,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Two prime suspects in the cruel murder of elderly persons in Kisii County on 17th October, 2021, have been nabbed by police.

Amos Nyakundi Ondiek and a male juvenile are in police custody assisting with investigations.

We continue to pursue other suspects who are still at large. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 18, 2021

The women were assaulted before being burnt to death. Their bodies were transferred to Kisii Referal Hospital with authorities pledging to bring the other people involved in their murders to book.

