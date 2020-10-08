Kisii University Fires 204 Employees A Day After Reopening

Kisii University handed contract termination letters to over 204 employees on Tuesday, October 6, a day after reopening.

According to reports, the University Vice Chancellor John Akama said the move was necessitated by a reduction in the number of students enrolling for parallel programmes, resulting to reduced revenues.

Most of the employees affected are the non-teaching, with Akama indicating that the University also wanted to comply with Ministry of Education regulations that require that non-teaching staff population should not be more than 30 per cent of the total workforce.

The Ministry of Education announced the reopening of tertiary learning institutions on Monday, October 5, since they were closed in March over Covid-19.

Most universities and colleges are facing a cash crisis since students have not been paying fees. Some of the institutions had to offload some staff members, while others slashed employee salaries to keep afloat.

Earlier today, University of Nairobi (UON) lecturers from the College of Health Sciences threatened to go on strike just days after reopening.

According to the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), the institution has failed to pay the clinical allowances thus the strike is to ensure the allowances are reinstated.

“Academic staff condemn the unilateral withdrawal of payment of the clinical allowances by the University of Nairobi in complete disregard of employment and labour loss,” UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said.

