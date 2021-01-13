Kisii School Student Who Stabbed Two Teachers Released On Sh50,000 Cash Bail

A Kisii High School student who stabbed two teachers has been released on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

The 17-year-old student was freed after denying stabbing the teachers.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday after leaving the victims with serious injuries. He had allegedly been asked to kneel at the staffroom for reporting to class late.

The student refused to be punished. He instead pounced on one of the teachers, Edwin Nyakundi, leaving him with injuries to his left shoulder, abdomen, head, and left leg. He was rushed to RAM Hospital for treatment.

The other victim, Elvis Maoto, sustained stab wounds on his cheeks.

“He was told to go and kneel down at the staffroom after he came to class late. Instead, he took the weapon, causing teachers and students to flee for their safety,” said Kisii County Commissioner Abdirizak Jaldesa, adding that the Form Three student intimated to them that he did not want to study in a boarding school.

Executive secretary of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) in Kisii, Omari Otungu condemned the attack and asked TSC to advocate for teachers’ rights.

“We want to be protected the same way the government is protecting students,” said Otungu.

The case will be mentioned on January 27.

