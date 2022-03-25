Kisii Medical Officer Cliff Momanyi Goes Missing Hours After Testifying in Sharon Otieno Murder Case

A medical officer who recently testified in the murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others has gone missing.

Cliff Momanyi, a clinical officer practising in Kisii, is yet to reach home after appearing in court on Wednesday, his family has said.

According to the medic’s wife, Mary Kimaiga, the husband’s phone number was traced and last seen around Bomet before it was switched off.

The family has since filed a missing person’s report at Kisii Central Police Station under Occurrence Book (OB) number 54/23/3/2022.

“My husband was supposed to come back on Wednesday night but he is not yet home at home, his phone indicates that he was last online at around 7.29 PM on Tuesday, as a family we are very much worried now that we know the matter he was involved in,” Kimaiga told The Standard.

The mother of two, who only learnt that her husband was a witness in the Sharon Otieno murder case through the media on Wednesday, is now appealing to the government to help the family locate their kin.

Governor Obado, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero are charged with the murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

Sharon, who attended Rongo University, was found murdered in a thicket in September 2018.

The 24-year-old was at the time seven months pregnant. Her killers stabbed her eight times killing her and the foetus.

The three are accused of committing the murder on the night of September 3, 2018, at Owade in Homa Bay County.

It’s alleged that Obado plotted the killing of Sharon after she threatened to expose their affair.

While testifying in court on Wednesday, Momanyi confessed to having falsified medical forms for Oyamo without examining him. This was hours after the abduction and death of Sharon.

The court heard that the witness told the court that when he was filling in the medical records, Oyamo was not physically present with him.

He told trial Judge Cecilia Githua that one of the forms was to indicate that Oyamo needed referral from Kisii to Kisumu hospital.

The prosecution has lined up 35 witnesses with only nine remaining.

