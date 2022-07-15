Kisii Medic In Obado Murder Case Says He Was Paid Sh1,500 To Fake Medical Report

The murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his personal assistant Michael Oyamo commenced yesterday with a clinical officer recounting how he was paid to fake a medical report.

The clinical officer, Cliff Momanyi told the court that he as paid Sh1,500 to fake a medical report for Obado’s PA, Michael Oyamo.

The medical report forged by Momanyi claimed that Oyamo had been attacked by unknown people on the night that Sharon Otieno was murdered.

He however added that he regretted his actions.

“All the medical documents were forgeries… I am the one who did the forgeries and received Ksh.1,500… I regret my actions,” Momanyi said.

Another medic, Justus Magati Moindi told the court that he also forged a medical report claiming that Oyamo needed specialized treatment at a hospital in Kisumu where his medical insurance was to cover.

“When the two came, Caspal told me that they had a problem and they wanted to see me privately. I asked whether it was related to medical treatment and they said yes. I asked them to go and buy a card at the reception but they told me before they could buy, they wanted to talk to me,” Moindi explained to the court.

Momanyi and Moindi were classmates at the University thus the former referred the latter.

Notably, a few months back, Momanyi had claimed his life was in danger and requested witness protection from the state.

Momanyi who works at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital expressed his fear of being threatened through his lawyer, family, and coworkers, citing the importance of the evidence he presented in court.

The case still continues with Sharon Otieno’s family hoping for justice.

