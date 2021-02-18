Kisii MCAs Unanimously Pass BBI Bill

Kisii County Assembly is the eighth county to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment), Bill 2020.

The 68 MCAs present during the Thursday session unanimously voted to pass the draft Bill.

Nominated MCA Eric Janganya said the ward reps passed the highly publicized Bill following extensive public participation.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, on his part, expressed his excitement after the Bill sailed through in his county.

Read: West Pokot MCAs Vote Overwhelmingly To Pass BBI Bill

Ongwae told the electorate to ignore propaganda being peddled by those opposing the Bill.

Other counties that have passed the Bill include Siaya, Kisumu, Kajiado, West Pokot, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Homa Bay.

Thus far, only Baringo County has rejected the Bill.

Twenty-four out of 47 counties are required to pass the Bill. BBI proponents only need 16 more county assemblies to adopt the Bill for it to head to the National Assembly.

