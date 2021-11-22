Kisii Jubilee Leaders to Front Matiang’i as DP Ruto’s Replacement During Delegates Conference

Jubilee Party leaders from the Kisii community want Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to replace deputy President William Ruto as the party’s deputy leader.

Speaking on Sunday, the leaders said they had unanimously decided to support Matiang’i for the position ahead of the National Delegates Conference (NDC) slated for November 30 at the Kasarani Stadium.

“We met here to prepare for the National Delegates Conference and we made a solution that we support our leader, who is Dr. Fred Matiang’i,” said Kitutu Chache MP Jimmy Angwenyi.

Jubilee Party Advisory Council Chairperson Albert Nayaundi said they would propose Matiang’i for the post.

“We are going to request the delegates in that conference to elect one of our own into a seat as will be proposed by the delegates that day,” he said.

Dr Ruto has, however, maintained that he will respect the outcome of the NDC meeting.

“We want to respect whatever decision they will make as a party, we would not want to contest,” he said, noting that he is focused on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Jubilee NDC is set to pave way for the re-launch of the party, legislators allied to Uhuru said early this month.

In a statement, the MPs, under the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus, said the DP and his allies had attempted to rock the party from within and only defected to UDA after failing to achieve their goals.

The legislators claimed that Ruto’s “hustler” camp is unfit to lead due to graft links.

