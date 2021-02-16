Kisii DG Joash Maangi Released After Spending Night In Police Cell

Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi has been released from police custody unconditionally.

Maangi spent the night at Oyugis Police Station after being picked up by the police on Monday for allegedly planning to disrupt the burial of Simeon Nyachae.

The deputy county boss was nabbed at Kisii School moments before Deputy President William Ruto’s chopper landed.

It is said that he (Maangi) and others loyal to the DP, had mobilized youths to welcome the latter at Kisii School.

Also cooling his heels behind bars was South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who was tricked by plainclothed officers into a police vehicle.

The officers pretended to be some of his supporters before luring him into a trap.

He spent the night at Keroka Police Station.

On Sunday, a DP supporter and Kisii Municipal Council mayor, Samuel Omwando, was also nabbed on similar grounds.

