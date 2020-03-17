Kisii County DG Joash Maangi In Trouble Over Alleged Assault Of Female Worker In December 2019

Kisii county deputy governor Joash Maangi is in trouble with the authorities over alleged assault of a domestic worker at his Riagongera rural home in Bomachoge Chache Sub County.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday after recording his statement, Mr Maangi, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto said the matter is meant to malign his name.

He further noted that his political detractors were manipulating the complainant to intimidate him.

This he said as he wondered why the woman only came forward almost three months after the alleged incident.

According to the DG, the matter that took place on December 24, 2019 was reported to the police on March 5, 2020.

“I am prepared to face my political competitors. No form of intimidation nor interference will delay my political quest,” he said.

Maangi was summoned by the Kisii County Police Commander Jazebel Munene on Monday.

“I will honour the summons and will appear before police tomorrow at 10am. I’m a law abiding citizen and couldn’t want to undermine the work of our police force,” he said.

He also noted that he will be naming individuals who have in the recent tried to poison him.

The matter was reported to the Kisii County Criminal Investigation Commander.

In January, Maangi had his security detail withdrawn as were his official motor vehicles.

“Malice is afoot, this is impunity fighting back viciously. We are in a war against sleaze and will triumph,” Maangi told the Star.

