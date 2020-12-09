Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi Summoned By EACC

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi is under investigation for allegedly falsifying information in the self-declaration forms he submitted for the 2017 General Election, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

This writer understands that the DG has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and is expected to appear before the commission today, Wednesday, December 9.

“The commission, pursuant to its constitutional and statutory mandate, is investigating allegations of falsifying information provided in your self-declaration forms submitted to the EACC for the 2017 General Election, and swearing a false declaration,” the summons issued on November 30 reads.

“The Commission would like you to respond to these allegations and record a statement regarding the same. To this end, you are required to appear at the EACC headquarters, Nairobi.”

Maangi will be grilled by EACC officers Derrick Kaisha and Pius Ndiwa.

Read: Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi Says His Security Detail Has Been Withdrawn

The DG said he will honour the summons but alleged malice in the probe against him.

According to Maangi, the allegation of falsifying information emanated from a traffic violation in the US.

He dismissed the allegation as baseless saying that he will demand sufficient proof that he lied as claimed.

The politician has over the recent past accused the state of frustrating him over his close ties with Deputy President William Ruto.

Read Also: Kisii County DG Joash Maangi In Trouble Over Alleged Assault Of Female Worker In December 2019

In October, he claimed that his security had been withdrawn.

Maangi said his security was withdrawn on October 19, without an explanation being offered. This was a day before President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County amid claims that there was a plan by some local leaders to disrupt the event.

“I am being persecuted because of my close association with the deputy president. I have already consulted my lawyers who will be moving to court to compel the national government to restore my security,” said Maangi.

“The recall of my security points to a worrying pattern in the country where some top government officials rule with impunity.”

His security has since been reinstated.

Read Also: DP Ruto Allies In Near Fist Fight In Kisii (Video)

In March 2020, Maangi was accused of assaulting a female domestic worker in his Riagongera rural home in Bomachoge.

In January 2020, Maangi claimed that his life was in danger after a number of police officers allegedly stormed his Kisii home and demanded to take his official car.

“A contingent of about 12 armed policemen came to my residence in Kisii town at about 4am, ready with a tow track to tow a way my county government allocated vehicles but my domestic staff offered to give them the keys and they took away the vehicles,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu