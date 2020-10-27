Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi says his security detail has been withdrawn over his close ties with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maangi vowed to sue some “top national and county government officials” who were frustrating him, and linked to the withdrawal of his security.

“I am being persecuted because of my close association with the deputy president. I have already consulted my lawyers who will be moving to court to compel the national government to restore my security,” said Mr Maangi.

He claimed his security was withdrawn on October 19, without an explanation being offered.

“The recall of my security points to a worrying pattern in the country where some top government officials rule with impunity,” said Mr Maangi.

In March 2020. Maangi was accused of assaulting a female domestic worker in his Riagongera rural home in Bomachoge.

In January 2020, Maangi claimed that his life was in danger after a number of police officers allegedly stormed his Kisii home and demanded to take his official car.

“A contingent of about 12 armed policemen came to my residence in Kisii town at about 4am, ready with a tow track to tow a way my county government allocated vehicles but my domestic staff offered to give them the keys and they took away the vehicles,” he said in January.

He later added that a government pick-up had trailed him while on his way to Nairobi. The case was reported to the police but has never been concluded to date.

