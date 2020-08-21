Kisii County Female MCAs Clash Over “Respect and Submission” To Male Counterparts

The female Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Kisii today clashed after the nominated MCAs apologized to the male counterparts for ‘disrespecting’ them.

In a special session today. the Speaker Kerosi Ondieki announced leadership changes to the Kisii County Assembly women chapter.

This follows a protracted battle between Kisii women MCAs and their male counterparts, that saw five women de-whipped from various committees.

The County Assembly has only one female elected MCA and the remaining 24 are nominated by different parties.

Addressing the Assembly one of the nominated MCAs, Naomi Ronald, said that the female MCAs had been in the dark for three years (for fighting the male counterparts) but now they had seen the light and were ready to work together.

“We started well but we reached a certain time, things were scattered. I am happy at the moment, we are going to move forward and do well,” said Naomi.

Naomi thanked the male counterparts for including them in various committees, and even making some of them chairs of some committees, despite being nominated.

However, in a rejoinder, Risper Kemunto, the deputy leader of majority in the county accused the MCAs who apologised of watering down women efforts in achieving gender equity in the county.

“It is with shock and shame that we learnt yesterday that part of the women can go and purpot that they have been given seats by our elected counterparts. It is very shameful that women can be used to bring and take back the gains of women in this country,” said Kemunto.

Ms Kemunto accused the male MCAs of trying to divide them, by coercing and intimidating a number of women.

“In the Kisii County Assembly there is no wife of anyone, we have our husbands at home. When we go to the county assembly we are all leaders,” she added.

Ms Kemunto was flanked by Irene Nyakerario Mayaka from Nyamira County and a few nominated MCAs.

