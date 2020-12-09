Kisauni Woman Who Boiled Stones For Children Finally Moves Into New Home

Kisauni woman known as Peninah Bahati who made airwaves in April for boiling stones to feed her hungry children has finally become a homeowner.

In new developments, Peninah is said to have moved to her newly built house following the contributions from Kenyans of up to Sh1 million.

The constructed house, according to a local blog is big enough to accommodate the widow and her children while ideally having extra rooms for lease to tenants.

Peninah expressed gratitude to the hundreds of Kenyans who heard and responded positively to her plight adding that her children are now in a better place.

“Nashukuru Mungu mawe imebadilika nyumba. Ata watoto wangu sasa wamekuwa kama watoto wengine,” Peninah is quoted by the publication.

Earlier in October, Peninah had expressed regrets after it emerged that the funds that had been collected from well-wishers had varnished, with no form of accountability.

In an interview, the widow whose 4-month old daughter died in May said she had already exhausted the funds that were sent directly to her mobile phone.

She added that the committee that was formed to collect the funds on her behalf had gone missing, with the money estimated to be slightly over Sh1 million.

“Peninah received a lot of funds, amounting to over Ksh1 million if I am not wrong. I could not be part of that committee because I am the one who highlighted Peninah’s plight. I only requested to be informed occasionally about the kitty’s progress. Since that time to date, I haven’t heard a single word from them (committee members),” said Prisca Momanyi, a neighbor.

Momanyi further added, “We only read news articles in the media that they moved her to a new house and even bought her a parcel of land. When I visited Peninah recently, I was shocked to find her still living in the same house, under the same deplorable conditions. When I asked her what happened to the money well-wishers contributed for her, she broke down in tears, saying she was yet to receive a single penny from the committee members.”

The neighbors slammed the reports that swirled on social media alluding that a house had been built for the widow terming them as false.

“They (committee members) have never called to tell me where the parcel of land they allegedly bought me is located. People call to ask what I did with their money. I end up being speechless because I have never received a single coin of their contribution from the committee,” said the widow.

Here is a screenshot of the newly built house:

