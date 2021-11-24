Trouble In UDA As Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici Takes A Back Seat In DP Ruto’s Camp

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has taken a back seat in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in a “soul-searching mission”.

Ngirici who was instrumental in the formation of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has been missing in action in the recent days in the campaign trail of Ruto.

The development follows the entrant of Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru into the Ruto camp, threatening Ngirici’s chances of clinching the UDA ticket for Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless the pedestal I’d be standing on. Politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision would determine whether you win or lose. I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move,” said Ngirici as quoted by The Standard.

Read: Policewoman Accuses Kirinyaga Woman Rep’s Husband Andrew Ngirici of Robbery, Transfer Threats

Ngirici took a swipe at Waiguru, terming her as a newcomer in the party (UDA).

“I’m also giving the newcomers some time to enjoy [their newfound political home]. That’s why you haven’t seen me attending Ruto’s rallies,” said Ngirici.

“I popularised UDA Party in Kirinyaga County. I convinced my people that UDA was the political outfit to join, and that Ruto was the man best-suited to take over from [President] Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. I also made them see the gaps in BBI, which was being championed by the President’s team.”

Ngirici, who enjoys some support in Kirinyaga could deal a blow to Ruto in case she decides to quit UDA, the party touted to be holding Ruto’s Presidential ticket.

“For now, let me sit back and ponder on what’s good for me, politically,” said Ngirici.

Waiguru, whose popularity in Kirinyaga has been waning joined Ruto’s camp on October 26, 2021, and has accompanied Ruto in several events including political rallies.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...