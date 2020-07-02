Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Ndambiri Tells Off Waiguru Over Discrimination Of MCAs In Fresh Attack

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri on Thursday launched a fresh scathing attack on his boss Governor Anne Waiguru over governance of the county.

Ndambiri accused the embattled governor of hiding behind politics to evade accountability.

Citing the recent ouster attempt, the DG, without mincing his words, said the governor must end her “shenanigans” and be accountable to the county assembly and residents.

According to the deputy governor, the county boss must stop blame games and come out clean on claims of misappropriation of county funds.

“Instead of blaming others, she should explain why millions of shillings were paid for no work done or payment of millions of shillings in her account,” Ndambiri said during the funeral of Eunice Wanjiru Njeri at Mururi village in Mwea Constituency.

Ndambiri, who has been at loggerheads with his boss since the MCAs tabled an ouster motion against the governor, further accused Waiguru of sidelining some wards development wise as part of efforts to frustrate ward representatives who dare to question her governance.

“I want to condemn what I have observed as discrimination in development by our governor, every person in this county has right for development irrespective of their political affliction. We should stop this backward political thinking,” he said.

The county’s second in command stated that if the governor had misappropriated funds she must be held to account.

He called on the county boss to stop “hiding” behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Jubilee politics to save face.

“No amount of political machination will stop Kirinyaga people from pursuing and demanding accountability,” Ndambiri said adding that the MCAs were within their mandate to impeach the governor.

The latest comes just days after the MCAs slashed Waiguru’s 2020-2021 budget after the ouster attempt failed in the senate.

The MCAs reduced the executive’s legal fees budget from Ksh60 million to Ksh1 million.

Ndambiri’s office which had been allocated zero funds got a major boost after the MCAs allocated it Ksh15.6 million.

In a press conference on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Waiguru termed the budget amendments as illegal. She accused the MCAs of putting their selfish interests first while disregarding residents who elected them.

Waiguru said the MCA’s acts were illegal since they had no authority to amend the budget.

“The estimates for the County Executive and the County Assembly are covered by the ceilings which are contained in the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA) and therefore, these amounts are ring-fenced by the act and cannot be amended in the budget estimates,” she said.

