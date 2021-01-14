Kirinyaga ‘Pastor’ Slapped With 140-year Jail Term For Defiling Two Daughters

A Kirinyaga pastor, who admitted to defiling and impregnating his two teenage daughters, has been sentenced to 140 years in jail.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Baricho Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi slapped John Gichina with a 70-year jail term for sexually assaulting each of the girls, totalling to 140 years in prison.

The 51-year-old had on January 5 admitted to defiling the girls aged 14 and 16 years despite being warned that he could serve life imprisonment if found guilty of the offence.

The magistrate then ordered the prosecution to produce birth certificates of the girls to confirm their age.

The man of the cloth from a local Akorino church, the court heard, committed the first offence on diverse dates between 1st to 30th of June, 2019 and the second offence between 1st to 31st of August, 2020 in Kianyakiru village in Ndia Constituency.

He was arrested early this year in Mbeere South from his hideout after being on the run for weeks.

