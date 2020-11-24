Kirinyaga OCS Transferred After Two Remandees Allegedly Succumbed To Covid-19

The OCS at Wang’uru Police Station in Kirinyaga County, Francis Bundi, has been transferred.

This comes days after two remandees allegedly succumbed to Covid-19.

The deceased persons; Martin Musyoka, 55, and John Njeru, 28, from Tebere and Thiba wards respectively, were among five remandees rushed to hospital on Sunday over the novel virus.

The bereaved families have however, dismissed claims that their loved ones died of the virus. They have claimed that they died in the hands of the police.

Area leaders want the OCS held accountable for the deaths whose causes are yet to be revealed.

On Monday, Mwea-East OCPD Daniel Kavita said the five remandees were rushed to Kimbimbi hospital but the two succumbed to Covid-19 as they were receiving treatment.

The remains of the two suspects are lying at the Kerugoya mortuary awaiting postmortem.

