Kirinyaga OCS Harrison Muteti Dies In An Accident Along Eastern Bypass

Harrison Muteti Katecho, Wanguru Police Station OCS in Kirinyaga County has died in an accident near Kamakis on Eastern Bypass.

Police reports indicate that the OCS lost control of his saloon car, a Toyota Belta hence ramming into a lorry that was parked on the road.

He sustained serious head and chest injuries and upon being rushed to Ruiru Sub-County Hospital he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Both vehicles were moving from Ruai direction towards Thika Road when the driver of the saloon car due to unknown reasons lost control of his vehicle and rammed onto the rear of the lorry,” reads police as quoted by Citizen.

His body has since been transferred to Kenyatta University Mortuary while the vehicles have been towed to Ruiru police station awaiting inspection.

In a separate incident on Monday, seven people were killed as a lorry rammed into roadside traders along the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The lorry with faulty brakes was said to have hit a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) before crashing into a group of traders at Kaburengu market.

At least 14 other people were injured during the incident with those who died identified as individuals who were selling vegetables on the roadside.

Kakamega County Police Commander James Ngetich confirmed the accident saying the lorry, which was carrying gravel, was heading towards Webuye.

