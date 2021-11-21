Kirinyaga OCS Collapses and Dies at His Home

Police officers in Wanguru are mourning the station’s OCS after he was found dead in house on Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the cops, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) identified as Julius Mwangi Ndungu collapsed and died in his house at Mwea East subcounty in Kirinyaga County.

A search through the house revealed that the OCS was unwell, although his colleagues were not aware. They said Mwangi had excused himself from work on Friday but none knew why.

However, it has emerged that he later made several calls to his colleagues but unfortunately, none of them responded.

On Saturday morning, an Inspector General only identified as Mary and a Police Constable identified as Muriithi went to his home using a motor vehicle of registration number GKB 279T.

“They proceeded to check on the OCS Julius Mwangi Ndungu after making several calls to reach him but they all went unanswered since Saturday morning,” a statement filed at Wanguru Police Station read in part.

They found the outer most door locked from the inside, prompting the driver to climb the perimeter wall and open it. They then went into the house through the main door which was open.

The duo reached out to their colleagues and crime personnel to process the scene after they walked into the house and found their boss’s body lying on the floor in the living room

A search conducted in the house revealed a medical treatment note from Kimbimbi Sub- County Hospital dated Friday, November 11, some medicine, a leased fuel card, a mobile phone, a Ceska firearm which had a total of 14 rounds of ammunition and Sh50,200.

