Kirinyaga MCAs Threaten To Take Waiguru Impeachment Battle To Court

Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly have threatened to challenge in court a Senate verdict that cleared Governor Anne Waiguru abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution charges.

Through their lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, the 23 MCAs who voted to impeach Ms Waiguru say they were not satisfied with the verdict of the Senate.

In a report tabled before the Senate on Friday, a select committee that investigated the matter concluded that the MCAs did not table sufficient evidence to support the impeachment.

But the MCAs continue to dismiss the report and have vowed to seek legal redress at the High Court.

“My clients were unhappy with what the Senate did and they must go to court to seek justice,” Njiru said on Sunday.

Read: Waiguru Thanks “Heaven Sent” Husband For Support During Impeachment Hearing, Celebrates Acquittal

“We gave overwhelming evidence to prove that the governor was not fit to be in office but the Senate ignored it and cleared her. The Senate has dragged us behind in the battle to ensure there is democracy.”

Waiguru had attributed her woes to her support for the Building Bridges Initiative and the handshake between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The besieged county boss was accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

Read Also: Tenders Were Mismanaged By Governor Ann Waiguru’s Government – Senate Committee

The MCAs also accused the governor of abuse of office by awarding a Ksh50 million to a company named Velocity with an alias ‘Velocty’, which did no work.

The governor was also accused of running down the health sector in the County to the detriment of Kirinyaga residents.

Despite the 11-member committee acquiting Waiguru, it noted that there was gross mismanagement of tenders in Kirinyaga.

Read Also: Senate Drops Impeachment Motion Against Governor Ann Waiguru Over ‘Insufficient’ Evidence

The committee said that it could not link the governor to the mismanagement of the tenders.

The committee recommended that the officers who constituted the committees that mismanaged the tender step aside and called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the matter.

Waiguru’s acquittal was attributed to her support for BBI. Pundits claim that both the President and Uhuru were determined to save her from the impeachment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu