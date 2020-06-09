Kirinyaga MCAs Spend Night In Assembly Ahead Of Waiguru Impeachment Motion Debate

A section of Kirinyaga Member of County Assembly (MCAs) spent Monday night in the assembly ahead of the hyped impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru.

This writer understands that about 24 MCAs sacrificed their sleep in their usual comfy beds to sleep in the House to avoid intimidation and threats synonymous to impeachment processes.

Photos of some of the ward representatives sleeping on the coaches have been circulating on social media.

Former State House operative Dennis Itumbi said that the MCAs, determined to oust Waiguru, switched off their phones.

Reports indicate that one of the MCAs is David Mathenge, who chairs the House budget committee.

The MCAs are determined to oust Waiguru today despite a court order issued by Justice Weldon Korir.

The impeachment motion was filed by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua.

Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Kinyua accuses Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution by failing to deliver the annual State of the County address to the County Assembly.

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel.

The amount was reportedly paid to her personal account in the name of Anne Mumbi Waiguru held at Equity Bank.

Those for the motion to oust Waiguru claim they have the support of 24 out of 33 members of the assembly.

Reacting to today’s development, Waiguru said she will be moving to court to challenge the motion.

The court had halted the impeachment citing the Coronvirus pandemic.

Justice Korir said the Covid-19 pandemic would violate her constitutional rights to a fair trial.

