A Section Of Kirinyaga MCAs Reads Mischief As Assembly Closed For 21 Days Over Covid-19 Fears

Kirinyaga County Assembly has been closed for 21 days and ward representatives told to self isolate over Covid-19 fears.

In a memo, Kamau Aindi, the clerk of the county assembly, said the House will resume operations on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Aindi called on the MCAs to adhere to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health during the period.

This comes barely a week after mass testing was conducted at the assembly with a large number of MCAS skipping the exercise.

The assembly staffers and a few ward reps who turned up for the testing are, however, yet to receive their results.

The clerk has urged the MCAs who did not take the test and would be willing to do so to liaise with the office of the Director, HR and Administration, Leah Ireri to be facilitated.

“We assure you of our support during this time and will keep all of us updated with any relevant information,” said the clerk.

A section of the MCAs has, however, faulted the County Assembly Speaker over the “sudden” closure of the assembly.

The angry MCAs, who read mischief in the suspension of sittings, said the speaker ought to have called for a meeting before closing down the assembly.

“I can read politics here, It is pure politics,” one of the MCAs, who sought anonymity said.

Some of the Kirinyaga MCAs had last week threatened to impeach besieged county governor Anne Waiguru for a second time over failure to pay employees.

25 MCAs threatened to table an impeachment motion against the county boss if the payments are not processed within 7 days.

Led by the County Assembly Chief Whip Pius Njogu, the ward representatives said the county government employees have not received their salaries for two months.

Waiguru is also battling graft allegations with detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission raiding her home and offices last Thursday.