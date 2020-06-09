Kirinyaga MCAs Impeach Governor Anne Waiguru After A Chaotic Session

Kirinyaga MCAs have voted to impeach governor Anne Waiguru following a chaotic session that was held today in the County Assembly chambers.

23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru, while four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The impeachment motion was table by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua.

Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Kinyua accuses Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution by failing to deliver the annual State of the County address to the County Assembly.

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel.

The amount was reportedly paid to her personal account in the name of Anne Mumbi Waiguru held at Equity Bank.

