Kirinyaga MCA Who Shaved Off Hair To Celebrate Waiguru Ouster Charged With Forgery, Fraud

John Babtist Kanga, a member of Kirinyaga County Assembly (MCA), is in trouble after he was arraigned over alleged land fraud.

The Wamumu ward representative was on Wednesday charged with four counts of forging land documents in an alleged bid to defraud four families of their parcels of land worth millions of shillings in 2013.

The charge sheet read that on December 1, 2013, Kanga while at Wanguru township in Kirinyaga and jointly with Samson Theiru, forged an allotment letter for Plot No. Wanguru/160 purporting to have been issued by Commisioner of Lands, Nairobi.

The suspects were charged with making an allotment letter for the same plot purporting to be genuine document.

The MCA and his co-accused faced another charge of false and fraudulent representation at the Kerugoya Registrar when they presented the document to the officer to sign and execute the certificate.

Read: Kirinyaga MCA John Kanga Shaves In Celebration Of Waiguru Impeachment

The MCA denied all the charges.

The prosecution has lined up 11 witnesses to testify in the case.

The MCA gained national popularity last month after shaving off his hair to celebrate Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru impeachment.

In a viral video, the MCa stated that the act symbolized the end of Waiguru’s era, whom they accused of misusing county resources.

Read Also: Kirinyaga MCAs Start Collecting Signatures To Dissolve County Gov’t After Declining To Approve Budget

“I have decided to shave all my hair today, everything including my beard because today we have finally impeached Waiguru. I had sworn that I would not shave at all until we finished this job of sending Governor Waiguru home,” he said.

The motion to impeach Waiguru, however, failed in the senate as an 11-member committee picked to probe the governor concluded that the MCAs did not table sufficient evidence to support the impeachment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu