Kirinyaga MCA Seeks To Impeach Governor Anne Waiguru

Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui is preparing a motion to oust Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru over alleged gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The county assembly speaker has already acknowledged receipt of the motion, awaiting the official filing.

“The County assembly NOW resolves to remove Hon. Anne Mumbi (herein referred to as the County Governor) from the office of the county governor of Kirinyaga, pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) & (c) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012 and the County Assembly Standing Order. No 58,” read the motion in part.

The MCA accuses Ms Waiguru of deliberately refusing, failing and/or neglecting delivery of services for the financial year 2018- 2019, in what she refers as gross violation of the constitution.

“That the governor’s failure to comply with Section 30 (2) (f), (j) and (k) of the County Government Act 2012 not only undermines the power and the authority of the County assembly to offer oversight and approve various developmental plans but also greatly clogs the wheels of the Wanjiku’s oriented development in Kirinyaga County,” she says.

She says that the governor has undermined the authority of the County Assembly by failing to submit the county plans and policies to the county assembly for approval.

Some MCAs have also previously faulted the governor over some tenders that they say were awarded irregularly.

Among them is the tender on evaluation report for proposed upgrading of Kagumo market that was awarded to Master Rock Construction Company on December 20, 2018. It had been previously awarded to Joames Investment Limited.

“The tender was unilaterally undertaken by Master Rock Construction Company whose bid was non- responsive thereby violating the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015 and the regulations therein,” the motion reads.

Another one entail the purchase of governor’s vehicle at a cost of Ksh15 million, despite the same having been procured during former governor Joseph Ndathi’s era.

