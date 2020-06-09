Kirinyaga MCA John Kanga Shaves In Celebration Of Waiguru Impeachment

Wamumu ward MCA John Kanga has shaved his head in celebration of the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru by ward representatives.

In a video circulated online, a barber was called upon to start the process after the impeachment was successful with other legislators cheering him on.

According to the ward rep, the shaving was symbolic and an indication of the end of Waiguru era.

Wamumu MCA John Kanga gets a celebratory shave to celebrate the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru pic.twitter.com/FVjifX7trk — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 9, 2020

Further, he likened his shaving to a cleansing mission aimed to detach himself from the ills associated with Waiguru.

“I have decided to shave all my hair today, everything including my beard because today we have finally impeached Waiguru. I had sworn that I would not shave at all until we finished this job of sending Governor Waiguru home,” said the MCA.

Earlier, Kirinyaga MCAs voted to impeach governor Anne Waiguru following a chaotic session that was held today in the County Assembly chambers.

23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru, while four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua where Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel. The amount was reportedly paid to her personal account in the name of Anne Mumbi Waiguru held at Equity Bank.