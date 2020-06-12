Kirinyaga Legislators Divided Over Waiguru Ouster Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Legislators from Kirinyaga county are divided over the ouster of Governor Anne Waiguru ahead of hearing by the Senate.

A section of MPs have okayed the ouster and called for a fair hearing while others have celebrated the downfall and want her completely out.

In a new development, four legislators led Senator Reubenson Kibiru have indicated that they accept the decision by the County Assembly to impeach the Governor adding that their intention is to give both sides a fair hearing when the matter is presented before the senate.

In a statement, the lawmakers including Robert Githinji (Gichugu Constituency), Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea Constituency) and John Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central Constituency) indicated that they had no personal vendetta against the governor.

Read: Kirinyaga MCAs Impeach Governor Anne Waiguru After A Chaotic Session

“We wish to categorically state that none of the undersigned (referring to them) holds any personal vendetta against Governor Anne Waiguru…it is only right for us to demand an open-ended procedure that will ultimately free or indict the governor,” read the statement in part.

Waiguru was impeached following a chaotic session on Tuesday that was held today in the County Assembly chambers.

23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru, while four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua where Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Read Also: Kirinyaga MCA John Kanga Shaves In Celebration Of Waiguru Impeachment

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel. Following her impeachment, Wamumu ward MCA John Kanga shaved his head in celebration of what he termed as a win. In a video circulated online, a barber was called upon to start the process after the impeachment was successful with other legislators cheering him on. According to the ward rep, the shaving was symbolic and an indication of the end of Waiguru era. On Thursday, the Senate received a formal notification for Waiguru’s ouster was where Speaker Ken Lusaka convened a meeting with the Senate Business Committee to discuss the matter. “We unequivocally request the Senate Speaker and members of the House Business Committee to settle for the most democratic and representative method of adjudicating the proposed impeachment,” a section of legislators stated. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu