Kirinyaga County Headquarters Closed As Staffers Contract Covid-19

Kirinyaga County has suspended operations at its headquarters in Kutus town for two weeks effective Monday, November 16, 2020, following a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

In a memo addressed to all county officials, Anne Waiguru, the County Governor, noted that the number of cases has been on the rise despite institution of infection prevention and control measures.

“Even more worrisome is some reported fatalities attributable to the Covid-19 disease. Despite efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing MOH COVID-19 guidelines, these have not borne the desired results; if anything, cases appear to be increasing by the day at the headquarters, ” the memo dated November 14 reads in part.

The health department has been directed to ensure staffers in the affected departments are tested and also ensure the offices are fumigated.

Read: Nandi County Offices Closed As 8 Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

During the two-week period, county officials including Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers will be required to work from home.

The CEC members and Chief Officers will be required to “develop plans that ensure critical Departmental functions are performed while observing all MOH guidelines on disease prevention and containment.”

Waiguru added, “departments should conduct virtual meetings and use electronic devices in transmission of information and data as much as possible.

Read Also: Uasin Gishu County Assembly Closed Down After It Emerges That MCA Died Of Covid-19

“All officers must be reachable on phone especially during working hours and respond timely to communications on their emails.”

Kirinyaga becomes the latest county to suspend operations as the second wave of the virus continues to ravage the country.

Others that have been affected include Kakamega and Nandi counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu