Kirinyaga County Assembly Closed For Two Weeks after Members Contract Covid-19

Kirinyaga County Assembly will remain closed for two weeks after some MCAs and staffers contracted the novel COVID-19.

In a statement, Speaker Anthony Gathumbi said the 14 days will start on November 19.

“This shall allow for intensive fumigation and continued observance of Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at the County Assembly precincts. It shall also allow for uninterrupted isolation and observation of the confirmed cases as well as observation of those who have come into contact with them,” Gathumbi said.

During this period, Clerk of the County Assembly will prepare a program for engagement of County Assembly members and the employees.

Ward representatives have been advised to strictly observe the containment measures as advised by the ministry of health.

On Monday, Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru suspended operations at the county headquarters in Kutus town for two weeks following a spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

In a memo to all county officials, Waiguru noted that the number of cases has been on the rise despite institution of infection prevention and control measures.

“Even more worrisome is some reported fatalities attributable to the Covid-19 disease. Despite efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing MOH COVID-19 guidelines, these have not borne the desired results; if anything, cases appear to be increasing by the day at the headquarters, ” the memo read in part.

Kakamega and Nandi counties have also halted operations due to the virus.

