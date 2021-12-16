Kirinyaga Assistant Chief Fatally Stabbed Following Domestic Wrangles

36-year-old Dennis Njeru, a Kirinyaga Assistant Chief has been fatally stabbed following domestic wrangles with his wife.

Reports indicate that the assistant chief died in his kitchen at around 10 PM.

Njeru’s mother is said to have heard her daughter-in-law scream shouting and upon rushing into the house she found her son lying on the floor with blood gushing from a fresh wound.

“She shouted that she had accidentally stabbed the husband in the kitchen. He was talking with blood gushing from his freshly stabbed wound,” Rose, Njeru’s mother said.

The assistant chief was pronounced dead on arrival at Kerugoya Hospital with investigations into the incident ongoing. The couple shared two children.

Read: Assistant Chief Accused Of Injuring Eight People In Six Weeks

In other news, six suspects linked to the lynching of four elderly women in Kisii have been denied bail.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, the High Court in Kisii ordered the suspects be held in custody pending their trial.

Amos Nyakundi, Chrispine Ogeto, Peter Angwenyi, Brian Nyakundi, Ronald Ombati and Justin Morara were charged with murder on October 17. They denied all four counts of murder.

The six, who accused the women of engaging in witchcraft, are believed to have attacked the women due to land rows.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...