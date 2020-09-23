Governor Kiraitu Wants EALA MP Mpuru Aburi Expelled From Jubilee, Nomination Revoked

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi wants East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Mpuru Aburi expelled from the Jubilee Party for championing the agenda of other parties.

According to Murungi, the EALA MP has been popularising the ideologies of National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (NO-PEU).

He wants the legislator’s nomination revoked for gross misconduct and for spreading ethnic hatred among the three Meru sub-tribes – Igembe, Imenti and Tigania – at public gatherings.

“The MP has infringed section 14 (5) (d) and (e) of the Political Parties Act and Article 13 of Jubilee Party constitution through gross misconduct and disloyalty by declaring open allegiance to another political party,” a letter addressed to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju read.

“…he has publicly, consistently and continuously promoted the name, ideology, interests and policies of that party. Consequently, he should be deemed to have resigned from Jubilee and his name removed from the party register.”

Declaring “total war” against Aburi, the county boss wants him punished for his uncivilized behaviour.

“The party should punish this negative, backward, barbaric and uncivilised behaviour, which runs contrary to its ideologies. Today I declare total war on Mpuru,” he added.

Speaking to the Nation, Tuju said he is studying the document and will forward to the disciplinary committee when the need arises.

“If there is a complaint, and if there is merit, then my humble responsibility is to forward it to the disciplinary committee, which will take it from there.”

But according to Aburi, he is a loyal member of the ruling party. He promised to fight the governor at every turn.

“Being opposed to Kiraitu does not mean I’m against Jubilee. I’ll also fight back with more fire,” he said.

