Former Governor Kiraitu Reaffirms Support for Kenya Kwanza

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has reaffirmed his support for President William Ruto, severing ties with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Murungi, who lost to Kawira Mwangaza in the August polls, claimed he was duped into backing the coalition formed by Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Those who those old days remember the politician who was known as Paul Ngei who said that kuteleza sio kuanguka. So Kiaritu aliteleza lakini hajaanguka.Even President William Ruto is my friend for many years and he knows we have worked with him for so many years,” said Kiraitu.

“And now I have said 100 percent I am behind President William Ruto.”

The former county boss added that his party, Devolution Empowerment Party will from now on back the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“You know I am the driver of Mbus and now all the people of Mbus I have told them to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance. So my brother you can count on us,” he said.

He was speaking during a Thanksgiving service in Tharaka Nithi County, attended by President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Kiraitu ditched the opposition party before the Supreme Court’s decision on the presidential election petition.

He lost to Kawira who garnered 209,148 votes, against Mithika Linturi’s 183, 859 votes.

Kiraitu finished third with 110, 814 votes.

