Kipsengeret Koros Injured As MPs Engage in Fist Fight Over Parties Bill

A scuffle ensued in the National Assembly on Wednesday after members clashed over the contentious Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto disagreed with the “handshake” counterparts over several clauses tabled before the House.

The MPs were voting on amendment to Clause Six by Kandara MP Alice Wahome. The Clause seeks to among others provide for procedure followed for the registration of a coalition political party.

Session chair, Luanda MP Chris Omulele had a rough time controlling the members as the disagreement escalated into a fistfight where Sigowet-Soin MP Kipsengeret Koros was injured in the melee.

In a video seen by this writer, the lawmaker can be seen bleeding after apparently suffering a cut on the right cheek. He was attacked by Minority Leader John Mbadi who has since been suspended for five days.

The Speaker was forced to suspend the session for 15 minutes as part of efforts to control the situation even as Ruto’s Hustler Nation MPs accused him of bias.

Earlier, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s move to amend Clause five of the Bill was defeated.

A total of 150 MPs voted against Duale’s amendment, while 136 voted in support.

The handshake team is comprised of MPs who support the March 2018 political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Yesterday, Ruto urged MPs to reject the Bill arguing that it seeks to create an imperial parties registrar.

He said if some of the proposals are not dropped, the Bill will undermine the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and political parties.

“I urge MPs not to pass laws that promote conmanship. We want laws that promote the rights of every Kenyan,” Ruto said in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday.

