UDA Vice Chair Kipruto Kirwa Dumps Ruto for Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a blow after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vice chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa left for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Sirisia, Bungoma county on Sunday, the former Cherangany MP announced his departure from the Ruto-led outfit.

“From today I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as UDA vice chairman and I have resigned because I have seen how democracy is going to be suppressed if we allow the other side,” he said.

He said his decision was informed by the nomination of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate.

After Rigathi’s appointment, Kirwa who accompanied Azimio running mate Martha Karua, retreated to self-introspection.

“Two weeks ago, my side appointed the person who was going to be running mate of my brother, that was the clearest indication that there is no democracy. The following day, I waited Raila Odinga unveiled his running mate Martha Karua. It reached a point to think of what next and for those 13 days, I have been thinking how will I continue to be in a team where democracy is going to be sacrificed at the cross,” said Mr Kirwa.

He added: “Last night, I called Martha Karua to ask where she will be today (Sunday) and she said she will be in Bungoma and Bungoma is the neighbor of Trans Nzoia where I stay. From today (Sunday) I Kipruto Kirwa, I have resigned as vice chairman of UDA.”

Karua described Kirwa as a dedicated leader who champions for the rights of the common Kenyan.

“I know my brother Kipruto Kirwa as a hardworking person. We were with him in Kibaki government and he was in charge of Agriculture,” she said.

Kirwa’s departure comes two months after Omingo Magara left the outfit over lack of democracy.

“..my political future and ambitions cannot be sufficiently addressed by the UDA party. I therefore immediately resign as a party member and as a treasurer,” said Magara.

