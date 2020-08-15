Kipkelion DCIO Joseph Ngoche, Female Passenger Killed In Kericho Flash Floods

Kepkelion DCIO Chief Inspector Joseph Ngoche and a female companion have died following heavy floods experienced in Kericho County.

According to Star, a police report launched at Kipkelion Police Station indicated that a vehicle was being swept by floods at around 8:30 PM on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, police officers reportedly rushed to the scene and identified the vehicle to be a Grey Mercedez Benz which belonged to the Kipkelion DCIO Joseph Ngoche.

Further reports indicate that when the vehicle was being swept away by the floods, the DCIO was identified to be in the company of a female companion.

Ultimately, before the incidence, the DCIO had left the station for his residence which is approximately 3 Kilometers away.

Their bodies have since been taken to Kericho Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem to be conducted.

In late July, the weatherman had warned of expected heavy rains of above 70mm in different parts of the country that would result in floods.

Through twitter, the Kenya Met Department outlined a 7-day forecast with the counties of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishi, Laikipia and Kwale expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Forecasted Seven-Day Total Rainfall

For 28th July – 3rd August 2020 🌧️⛈️🌧️Heavy Rainfall above 70 mm is expected over some parts of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishi, Laikipia & Kwale Counties. pic.twitter.com/YIwzoX5Oas — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) July 27, 2020

Moderate rainfall between 50-70mm was to be experienced in some parts of Bungoma, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Other areas included some parts of Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Samburu, Turkana, Meru and along coastal Counties which were to receive light rainfall 10-50 mm.]

Although the forecast was for the period between July 28 and August 3, heavy rains have continued to be experienced in different parts of the country leading to floods and rivers overflowing.

