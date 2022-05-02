Kip Keino Classic Nets Olympics 100M Gold Medalist Lamont Jacobs

Olympics gold medalist in 100M Lamont Jacobs will grace this year’s Kipkeino Classic at the Kasarani Stadium, Saturday.

Lamont’s arrival sets up a mouthwatering duel with Kenya and Africa’s record holder over the distance, Ferdinand Omanyala.

The Italian announced his participation in the Africa’s only Continental Gold Tour by World Athletics by posting on Facebook, “World tour is starting, let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Omanyala has sent a warning shot to Lamont Jacobs, telling him that his sole mission in Kenya should be to savour the rich wildlife Kenya boasts.

Also Read: Sprint Star Justin Gatlin Arrives In Nairobi For Kip Keino Classic

“This will be a big one and a cracker,” Omanyala told the Daily Nation, “I welcome the Olympic champion to Kenya and Kerley.”

“I didn’t have goosebumps but the entry of Jacobs has elicited some. I wholeheartedly welcome Jacobs to come and watch our beautiful Big Five at Nairobi National Park but not beat me at home.”

American sprinter Fred Kerley has also announced his participation in the Kip Keino Classic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...