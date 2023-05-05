Kioni Wants Sabina, Kega Expunged from Jubilee Party Register

Embattled Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni wants MPs Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega deregistered from the party.

In a letter to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), Kioni wants the two removed from the Jubilee membership register.

The former Ndaragwa MP wants Sabina kicked out of the party for dethroning retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the party leader.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday appointed the former Murang’a Woman Rep as the party leader in an acting capacity.

Read: Uhuru Was Killing the Party – Sabina Chege Explains Jubilee Takeover

But according to Kioni, the deputy minority whip in the National Assembly violated the party constitution by creating a non-existent position.

“That the Honourable Sabina Wanjiru Chege has violated the Jubilee Party Constitution by usurping the powers of the National Delegates Conference by creating a non-existing position of the ‘Acting Party Leader’ a preserve of the National Delegates Conference,” says Kioni.

He adds: “That the Honourable Sabina Wanjiru Chege has violated the party constitution by misleading the public and the Kenya National Assembly that she is now that ‘Acting Party Leader.”

He claims that by attempting to remove Uhuru from his position as the party leader without following proper process, Sabina violated the Jubilee Party Political Constitution and its code of conduct.

Read Also: Uhuru Allies Vow To Fight Ouster As Jubilee Party Leader

“This is to notify you that Honourable Sabina Wanjiru Chege who is a nominated Member of Parliament, having been sponsored by the Jubilee party, has pursuant to Section 14 of the political parties Act No. 1 of 2011 as read together with Article 6 of the Jubilee Party Constitution 2022 ceased being a member of the jubilee party for the following reasons,” Kioni says.

Kioni also accused the Nominated MP of advancing the ideologies, goals, and policies of the United Democratic Alliance and its affiliates.

“Thus from the foregoing, we hereby request you to accordingly strike her name from the register of our members and notify us therefrom. Kindly take further notice that this notification has been served to you by my dint of being the Secretary-General and as a Member of Jubilee Party,” he continues.

On Thursday, Azimio la Umoja MPs attempted to remove Sabina as the deputy minority whip but failed as they did not name her replacement.

Speaker Moses Wetangula gave the opposition 30 days to name her replacement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...