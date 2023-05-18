Kioni Claims Jubilee Has Secured Two Venues for Planned NDC

Embattled Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni says the party has secured two venues for the planned Special National Delegates Convention (NDC).

Speaking to K24, the former Ndaragwa MP remained cagey about the locations but stated that the details would be communicated to members at a later date.

He did, however, note that the venues are within the country’s capital, Nairobi.

The former legislator claimed that the government was determined to make sure that the NDC does not take place.

“We know that this is part of the government’s scheme to ensure that we do not hold the NDC but we want to assure the delegates of Jubilee that the NDC will be there on Monday,” he said.

“We have actually secured more venues including private venues so that in the event that all government agencies are instructed not to host us, we will still go the NDC but within Nairobi.”

Kioni also disclosed that the party had sought to hold the conference at the Agricultural Society of Kenya but are yet to give feedback.

This comes after the Bomas of Kenya management declined to host the NDC.

In a letter addressed to acting executive director Polycarp Hinga, the Bomas management said the auditorium was under renovation for the next eight weeks.

“Our main Auditorium, whose capacity is 2,000 pax, has been scheduled for renovation works from 16th May 2023 for eight (8) weeks,” the statement read.

“In view of the foregoing, we are regrettably unable to host you for your NDC on 22nd May 2023.”

Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta called an NDC on April 29.

