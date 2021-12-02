Kinoti, Team, Ready to Travel to UK In Wanjiru Murder Probe

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss George Kinoti has revealed that together with his team, they are ready to travel to the UK in Agnes Wanjiru murder probe.

Agnes Wanjiru, a 21 year old mother was brutally murdered by British soldiers and her body dumped in a septic tank in Nanyuki in 2012.

The revelations ignited fury from netizens who called on the relevant authorities to take up the matter and ensure justice is served to Wanjiru’s family.

According to the DCI boss who was speaking during a meeting with National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations committee, his team is only waiting for feedback from the UK government and the probe commences.

For instance, Kenya has already written to the UK government seeking mutual assistance in opening and probing the case.

“After we receive communication, our team will travel to the UK to interview the suspects,” Kinoti said.

Other suspects who helped in moving Wanjiru’s body are also being pursued.

Last month, it emerged that a British soldier linked to Wanjiru’s murder and his colleagues laughed about the incident on Facebook.

The Sunday Times reported that a member of the same regiment posted two photos from outside the hotel, where Wanjiru’s body was found.

The soldier captioned the photos, “If you know you know” with a crying laughing emoji. He also tagged a number of members of his team in the post.

The British paper also documented that several soldiers, at least one of whom is still with the regiment, reacted to the post.

Contrary to claims that Wanjuru died due to choking, it was established that the mother of one was stabbed to death. She also suffered blunt force injury to her chest and her lungs had collapsed.

