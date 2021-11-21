DCI Boss Kinoti to Meet 2NK Driver ‘Fired’ For Reporting Intoxicated Students To Police

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has condemned the alleged sacking of a 2NK Sacco driver who recently reported intoxicated students to police.

In a statement on Saturday evening, DCI boss George Kinoti said John Muthoni should have been commended by his employer for being brave and risking his life to report a serious crime of immorality instead of being shown the door.

He summoned the driver to DCI Headquarters in Nairobi for a meeting.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has noted with grave concern the unfolding development and would like to meet the dismissed driver soonest possible. In this regard, Muthoni is requested to contact the Director urgently through DCI’s toll free hotline 0800 722 203 or present himself at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, on November 29th,” said DCI.

The directorate had on Friday shared a story how the driver courageously drove to Sagana Police Station upon realising that the 14 high school students he was carrying were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol.

At the time of the incident, Muthoni was transporting the students from Nyeri to Nairobi for their mid-term break.

“After failing to contain the rowdy and highly intoxicated students, the driver resorted to driving them to the nearby police station,” said DCI.

“Sadly, the 14 students (seven boys and seven girls) jumped from the windows of the moving matatu before Muthoni could reach the report desk.”

Muthoni shared his tribulations in a Facebook post claiming he had been harassed and sacked for apparently ruining the Sacco’s reputation.

But 2NK Sacco has denied the allegations, saying Muthoni had a pending disciplinary case.

In a statement, the management said the driver had an issue regarding non-payment of the day’s collection to the owner of the vehicle.

“When confronted about the issue for rectification, he argued with the stage controller, promoting his summon to the board for clarification, where he appeared and he in fact committed to go clear with his employer, after which he would resume his duties (Sic),” the management said.

The company said it followed due process and existing policies in handling the disciplinary matter.

“The Sacco had therefore not fired John and the case in point has nothing to do with his not being at work. We affirm our commitment to fair employment practices, taking care of both the employee as well as the employer,” 2NK Sacco added.

Kinoti maintained that drug abuse is ruining young people’s lives and shouldn’t be encouraged by anyone.

“Drugs abuse is a crime that breaks the hearts of many parents and ruins the lives of many young men and women. The DCI notes with great concern that school-going children are increasingly becoming vulnerable to the temptation of drug usage during mid-term and holiday breaks. This might have contributed to recent acts of criminality, involving torching of school dormitories and other properties,” the DCI added.

He noted that detectives in Nyeri have made good progress in tracking down the students who escaped and once investigations are completed, they will face the full force of the law.

