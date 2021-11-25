DCI Director George Kinoti Elected to Interpol Executive Committee

The Directorate and Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti was on Thursday elected to the INTERPOL executive committee.
This was during the 89th session of the INTERPOL General Assembly, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Kinoti who was voted in overwhelmingly will represent Africa at the key security organ.
The security organ brings together over 195 member states from across the world.
In his acceptance speech, the DCI boss acknowledged the efforts put in place by member countries in crime management and called upon them to work together, especially in the fight against terror.
“The realization that we cannot fight this monster alone has contributed to he successes that we have registered so far across the world as a result of cooperation & information sharing between our different countries and security agencies,” he said.
According to the Directorate, Kinoti’s election will allow Kenya to showcase her strategies on how to fight crime on an international stage.
“Mr Kinoti’s election to the decision making table of the worlds largest police organization, is an endorsement of the strategies that our country has put in place in the management of crime, especially in counter terrorism, organized crime, cyber crime and transnational crimes among others,” said DCI on twitter.
“It is also a vote of confidence in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the global stage, on the manner that we have continued to discharge our mandate in the recent past,” DCI further wrote.
INTERPOL has been in formation for over 100 years ago.
