Kinoti Is Being Used By Cartels To Revive Ruto’s ICC Case – MP Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hit out at the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti for reopening the 2007-2008 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases claiming it’s a plot to fix Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking to members of the press on Tuesday morning, the controversial MP claimed that the DCI boss is being used by cartels to stop Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid by reviving the cases.

Kinoti had on Monday revealed that the state launched a fresh probe into the violence that left at least 1,200 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced after the victims alleged receiving new threats.

According to Kinoti, a total of 118 cases were registered yesterday by complainants and witnesses.

From the cases, Kinoti said, 72 are from those whose wives/husbands/children were killed and the rest are from those who were displaced from their homes.

Kinoti pointed out the heinous act where people were burnt in Kiambaa church, Uasin Gishu County, where they had sought refuge after being driven out of their homes. He urged all victims and witnesses to record their statements saying police will go after the truth without fear.

“I will defend you. My colleagues have done the drill to bury me. If I have served you well, our souls will meet our maker in heaven,” he said.

Sudi, however, differed with Kinoti claiming that he had paid the individuals to travel to Nairobi to record what he termed as fake statements.

The lawmaker further claimed that the DCI boss had schemed to send lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Netherlands.

The Hague-based court had issued a warrant of arrest against Gicheru in 2015 over allegations that he bribed witnesses, leading to the collapse of the crimes against humanity case against Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

The two were among Kenyans, who were charged with instigating the 2007-2008 violence. The case was, however, vacated in 2016.

The judges in the ICC case ruled that the DP and his co-accused had no case to answer.

However, they left the door open for possible fresh charges in future if sufficient evidence is tabled, noting that the case had been hampered by political interference and threats against witnesses.

Sudi claimed that the recent developments are aimed at reviving the case against the second in command adding that a top police officer has also been sent to Hague to fix Ruto.

He claimed that Kinoti has also been used in the past to undermine the DP in the name of fighting graft in the country but failed.

