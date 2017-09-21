King Mswati Of Swaziland Picks New 19 Year Old Wife (Photos)

King Mswati of Swaziland has chosen his 14th wife.He recently organized the annual Umhlanga Annual Reed Dance where he chooses his wife.

This yea he chose 19 year old virgin Siphelele Mashwama who the daughter of a Swaziland cabinet minister Jabulile Mashwama.







During the ceremony the girl is given red feathers known as ’emagwalagwala’ plucked from a bird that is associated with the royal family.

Siphelele Mashwama is graduated Swaziland’s Waterford Kamhlaba World University College,.

King Mswati and Siphelele are currently in the United States attending the UN general Assembly meeting.

