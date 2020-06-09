Kindle Now Allowing Users Delete Documents And Avoid Clutter

Kindle e-readers can now permanently delete documents and books from their personal libraries.

Although the feature is not mentioned in the release notes, it is available in Software update version 5.12.5.

Avid kindle users have for a long time complained of library management as the app can quickly become disorganized, especially when using a kindle to access various news articles from read-later services such as Instapaper or Pocket.

This has led to clutter of hundreds of items which previously, could only be removed using Amazon’s rudimentary web interface or iOS and Android apps.

You can also delete the books from your Kindle directly, although you will have to repurchase them should you want to read them again.

According to a user who gave the feature a test run, it works well, although sometimes the request to delete a document might not prompt you with the confirmation dialogue box.

Other times, you may have to confirm more than once that you actually want to delete documents from your library. The feature still lacks a bulk-delete option, but the progress so far is quite encouraging and probably a sign of better things to come.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu