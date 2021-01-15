Kin of Murdered Kiambu Family Asks For Security After Thugs Allegedly Try To Steal Burial Money

Kin of brutally murdered Kiambu family have requested for security after two thugs allegedly tried to steal money meant for burial.

Speaking to Kameme TV, Allan Warunge, the brother to the late Nicholas Njoroge Warunge, said he received word that two men were seen trying to get into the family home.

“I was alerted by the security guards at around 12:30 at night that there two people who wanted to open the gate, both on the left and the right side. I called the chief immediately and he called the OCPD. They acted with speed,” Allan told the vernacular station.

He added: “We cannot sleep because we keep feeling like we will be attacked. The security guards fear that there were more than two people who came to the house.”

Allan did, however, note that the family was not holding any contributions going towards the funerals. He said that the burial committee was keeping the money.

The incident was confirmed by Kiambaa OCPD Muchiri Nyaga.

In custody for the murders that shocked the nation is Lawrence Warunge, Njoroge’s son, who has since confessed to carrying out the killings.

The IT student at a private university was on Monday locked up for 14 days alongside his girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni.

During the 14-day period, the suspects will undergo mental assessment.

The farmhand, James Kinyanjui Wambaa was buried on Wednesday.

The other four deceased persons; his father Njoroge, mother Ann Wanjiku, their adopted nephew Maxwell Njenga, and his brother Christian Njenga Njoroge, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

