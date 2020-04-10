Kin Of KPA Employee Who Died Of COVID-19 Points An Accusing Finger At A Mombasa Hospital

The daughter of a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee who succumbed to the novel COVID-19 has pointed an accusing finger at a Mombasa hospital where her late mother was isolated.

According to Brenda Akinyi, her mother, Ursula Buluma, had underlying medical conditions which she had dealt with for years.

But according to the deceased’s first born daughter, her death was caused by “negligence and carelessness” by hospital management.

Narrating her story from her isolation room in Coast General Hospital, Akinyi told the Nation that she rushed her mother to Bandari Clinic where she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

She was later referred to the Mombasa hospital.

“We went to Mombasa hospital on a KPA ambulance, where my mother was first taken to the emergency section and put on oxygen. However, she was removed from the intensive care unit and taken for what the hospital staff told me was screening, the same day,” she told the daily.

Ms Bumula was taken to the isolation ward and for the next two days, Akinyi stayed by her mother’s side.

On Sunday, however, she was asked to stay away from her mother since she had tested positive for the virus.

The next day (Monday), doctors visited her home, carried out tests them picked her up on Tuesday.

She was first isolated at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and later taken to Coast General where she remains.

Her children too were taken to the KMTC isolation centre but were later taken to Mombasa Beach hotel seeing as the conditions at the former were not conducive.

10 days later, Akinyi is yet to receive her results and has yet to exhibit any COVID-19 related symptoms.

“I have not been given any results from the tests they did before they took me to KMTC and thereafter in this isolation ward. It is very frustrating because I am not aware of my condition. Am I on forced quarantine or under treatment?” she posed.

Her mother was buried on April 3, a day after she died.

Akinyi is yet to come to terms with the loss of her mother, she said.

“I cannot wait for my quarantine days to be over so that I can mourn my mother; I will start wailing at the door.”

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said that investigations into claims of negligence had kicked off.

Initial reports indicated that the facility denied her ventilator support due to a ballooning hospital bill.

