Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Arrested for Assaulting Contractor

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has been arrested following assault claims on a local musician cum contractor.

Reports reveal that the MP was arrested in the dawn hours of Monday, August 2, 2021, at his Kimilili home.

On Friday, videos circulated on social media captured the lawmaker raining slaps on a local musician identified as Steve Kay.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa slapping the Luhya musician Steve Kay this is how Tangatanga Minions are promoting bottom up Economy , Rashid Echesa will be the CS in the Ministry of slapping in tangatanga government 🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/96rQZ5JPNN — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) July 30, 2021

The MP had visited Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa ward in his constituency where he was expected to commission five classrooms built from CDF.

However, the classrooms were reportedly closed by the time the MP wanted to launch the project hence that angered him.

It was said that Steve Kay together with his colleague had demanded payment of Sh3.4 million for the construction work before the keys were handed over to the MP.

“I have closed these classes because they cannot begin to operate without me being paid as they will be spoiled by children and he might end up refusing to pay me completely,” Steve Kay said.

Police have ideally revealed that the victim signed a P3 form adding that he suffered multiple bodily injuries.

