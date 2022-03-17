Kimani Wamatangi Kicked Out of Senate Leadership After Ditching Jubilee for Ruto’s UDA

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has been kicked out of Senate leadership after ditching the ruling Jubilee party for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rival.

In a letter to Wamatangi, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the legislator is deemed to have resigned from the membership of the Jubilee party after pledging allegiance to UDA, a party he intends to use in his bid for Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

Consequently, Kioni said, Wamatangi ceases to hold the office of Majority Chief Whip in the Senate.

Further, the party said the lawmaker ceases to hold any leadership position in any committee of the Senate that he currently holds by virtue of being a member of the Jubilee party.

The NMC committee made the resolutions during a meeting held on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The committee sat two days after Wamatangi was received to UDA by Deputy President William Ruto at a Kenya Kwanza rally held at the Thika Stadium on Saturday, March 12.

Wamatangi also attended a UDA National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Sunday, March 13, where he indicated that Jubiee was unpopular in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mount Kenya backyard.

“Your public declaration at the said Kenya Kwanza rally in Thika on 13th March 2022 that you have joined the United Democratic Alliance and that you intend to contest for the Kiambu County Governor seat on the ticket of United Democratic Alliance,” the letter dated March 16 reads.

Wamatangi has been given until close of business today, March 17, to file any complaints regarding the committee’s resolutions.

“By a copy of this letter, and in the event that the Party does not receive your representations by the stated deadline, necessitating a meeting of the NMC to be called for further consideration of the matter, the Hon. Speaker of the Senate is hereby notified for his record and further action,” the letter adds.

Wamatangi was appointed to the position of Majority Whip in February last year. He replaced Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata who was kicked out for allegedly being disloyal to President Kenyatta.

