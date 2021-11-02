MP Kimani Ngunjiri Threatens to Sue CS Tobiko Over Links to Stuchbury Murder

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has threatened to take legal action against Environment CS Keriako Tobiko over links to the murder of Joanna Stuchbury.

Addressing the claims, the MP stated that he was not in any way involved in the brutal murder of the top environmentalist and slammed the CS for mentioning him as a person of interest.

Ngunjiri further wondered why the CS singled him out yet there were many other companies that own land in the controversial Kiambu forest.

He stated that he has since instructed his lawyers to file a defamation suit against the CS.

“I have never plotted to harm anyone leave alone kill, it was not fair for Tobiko to list me among the suspected killers without concrete evidence simply because we disagree politically,” he said.

Read: MP Kimani Ngunjiri Among Those Accused Of Grabbing Land In Kiambu Forest

Last week, Ngunjiri was accused of grabbing at least14.5 hectares of forestland in the Kiambu forest.

In documents presented to the Senate Security Committee by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Ngunjiri grabbed the land alongside other senior people in the country, among them legislators.

Also accused in the theft is Limuru MP Kuria Kanyingi who owns 24 hectares of the forestland, divided into two parcels, partially developed. Also on the list of grabbers is Agropack Limited, a company co-owned by Mr Ngujiri, Mr Samuel Ndegwa and Ms Ruth Muthoni. The company owns 6.79 hectares of forest. About six hectares of the forest land are owned by faceless individuals. Top environmentalist Joanna Stuchbury’s murder was linked to the controversial Kiambu forest. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...